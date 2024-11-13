Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Grizzlies-Lakers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies in California.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The All-Star forward is averaging 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in nine games.
The Lakers are 6-4 in their first ten games after most recently defeating the Toronto Raptors by a score of 123-103.
Davis finished the victory with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 6/8 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Following the Grizzlies, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Tuesday: "Anthony Davis says he is cleared to play against Memphis and will not wear protective goggles"
As for the Grizzlies, they are 7-4 in their first 11 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 134-89.
Following the Lakers, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Davis is in his 13th season (and sixth playing for the Lakers).
The 2020 NBA Champion has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans.