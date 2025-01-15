Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Heat-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Miami Heat in California.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Wednesday."
The Lakers enter play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 20-17 record in 37 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
Most recently, the Lakers lost to the San Antonio Spurs (at home) by a score of 126-102.
Davis finished the loss with 30 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 13/18 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following the Heat, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday when they host D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets.
They are 12-6 in the 18 games they have played at home in Los Angeles.
As for the Heat, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18 record in 38 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following Los Angeles, the Heat will play their next game on Friday when they return home to host Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets.