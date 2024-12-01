Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Jazz Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Salt Lake City to play the Jazz.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The All-Star forward is averaging 28.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in his first 18 games.
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable Sunday vs. Utah"
Davis has always been among the best players in the league, but he has looked like an MVP candidate with the way he has begun this season.
The Lakers enter play as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record in their first 19 games.
They most recently lost (at home) to the OKC Thunder by a score of 101-93.
Davis finished the loss with 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 5/9 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following the Jazz, the Lakers will play their next game on Monday evening against the Minnesota Timberwolves (on the road).
They are 4-5 in nine games played away from Los Angeles.
As for Utah, they are the 14th seed in the west with a 4-15 record in their first 19 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
At home, the Jazz have gone 2-8 in 10 games hosted in Salt Lake City.