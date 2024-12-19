Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Kings in Sacramento, California.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed probable, so he should be available.
The superstar forward is averaging 27.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 53.4% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Thursday."
Davis has had a very strong season.
At one point, many were talking about the former Kentucky star as being an MVP candidate.
He most recently had 40 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/22 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in Sunday's 116-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.