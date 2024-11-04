Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Pistons Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Michigan to face off against the Detroit Pistons.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Davis is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in six games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (hip) probable for Monday."
The Lakers are 4-2 in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 131-125.
Davis led the way with 38 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 14/20 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pistons, the Lakers will resume action on Wednesday when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via NBA History on November 2: "After Friday night's 38-point outburst, Anthony Davis joins Shaquille O'Neal as the only @Lakers in franchise history to average 30+ PPG, 10+ RPG, and 2+ BPG through the first 6 games of the season (since steals and blocks were first recorded in 1973-74)."
As for the Pistons, they are 2-5 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 106-92.
Following Los Angeles, the Pistons will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.