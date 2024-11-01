Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Raptors Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Raptors in Toronto, Canada.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Davis is averaging 30.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in five games.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic on Thursday: "The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right hip soreness) is probable for tomorrow’s game at Toronto."
The Lakers started out the season 3-0, but they are now in the middle of a two-game losing streak after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 134-110.
Davis finished the loss with 22 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following their matchup against the Raptors, the Lakers will play their next game on Monday when they visit Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
Davis is in his 13th NBA season (sixth with the Lakers).
As for the Raptors, they are 1-4 in their first five games of the new season.
Most recently, they lost to the Charlotte Hornets (in North Carolina) by a score of 138-133.
Following their showdown with the Lakers, the Raptors will play their next game on Saturday evening when they remain at home to host the Sacramento Kings in Toronto.