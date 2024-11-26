Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Davis has had a fantastic start to the season.
He is averaging 30.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Tuesday."
The Lakers are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-6 record in 16 games.
That said, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after most recently falling to the Denver Nuggets (127-102) at home.
Davis finished the loss with 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 6/19 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following the Suns, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
On the road, they have gone 3-4 in the seven games that have played away from Los Angeles.
As for the Suns, they come into play as the seventh seed in the west with a 9-7 record in 16 games.
They have lost five straight games.
Following the Lakers, the Suns will play their next game on Wednesday when they remain at home to host the Brooklyn Nets.