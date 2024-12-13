Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Minnestoa to play the Timberwolves.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Davis is averaging 27.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Friday."
The Lakers are coming off a 107-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).
They snapped a three-game losing skid with the victory.
Davis put up 30 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and five blocks while shooting 10/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.