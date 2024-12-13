Fastbreak

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Friday's game.

Dec 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Minnestoa to play the Timberwolves.

For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

Davis is averaging 27.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 23 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Friday."

The Lakers are coming off a 107-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).

They snapped a three-game losing skid with the victory.

Davis put up 30 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and five blocks while shooting 10/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

Dec 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks past Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
