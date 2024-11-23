Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets in California.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Saturday."
Davis is in the middle of a very domiant start to the season.
He is averaging 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 14 games.
The Lakers are 10-5 in their first 15 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 119-118.
Davis finished the loss with 39 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 14/22 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Two of the top three scorers in the NBA go head-to-head tonight!
Both off to dominant starts this season, Nikola Jokić (30.0 PPG) and the Nuggets visit Anthony Davis (31.3 PPG) and the Lakers at 10:30pm/et on NBA TV."
As for the Nuggets, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with an 8-6 record in 14 games.
They most recently lost to the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 123-120.
Last season, the Nuggets beat the Lakers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).