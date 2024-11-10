Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Raptors-Lakers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Toronto Raptors in California.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Davis is averaging 32.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 56.9% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in eight games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Sunday."
The Lakers are 5-4 in their first nine games after most recently defeating Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 116-106.
Davis finished the victory with 31 points, nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks while shooting 11/20 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The former Kentucky star is in his 13th NBA season (and sixth with the Lakers).
Following their matchup with the Raptors, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in California.
Via Hoop Central: "Anthony Davis this season:
36 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
35 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
31 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
29 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
22 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
38 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
37 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
31 PTS, 9 REB, 4 BLK"
As for the Raptors, they are 2-8 in their first ten games.
Following the Lakers, they will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.