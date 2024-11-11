Anthony Davis Injury Update Reported After Raptors-Lakers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 123-103.
They are now 6-4 in their first ten games (and also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
However, the bigger concern was the fact that Anthony Davis left the game with an eye injury.
He finished with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 6/8 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Anthony Davis had a beautiful block of Poeltl at the rim, but Poeltl cracked him right in the face wish his off arm on the play, and Davis remained in pain on the ground for a minute. He got up and just walked straight to the locker room at the 5:16 mark."
Following the victory, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported an update.
Via McMenamin: "Sources told ESPN that Lakers big man Anthony Davis experienced swelling as a result of the contact by Jakob Poeltl, making it difficult to keep his left eye open. Davis will have the eye examined by an ophthalmologist Monday, sources told ESPN, as a “precautionary” measure."
Davis is averaging 31.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in nine games.
The Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles.