Anthony Davis Made Los Angeles Lakers History Against Timberwolves
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in California for their first game of the 2024-25 season.
The Lakers won by a score of 110-103, and Anthony Davis was the star of the night.
Davis finished the game with 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 11/23 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
He also made Lakers history.
Via The Lakers: "AD's 36 points are the most by a Laker in the season opener since Kobe Bryant in 2007"
The Lakers have a very talented roster, but they will need Davis to play at an MVP level if they want to be anywhere near a contender.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 76 games.
At 31, Davis is now in his 13th NBA season (and sixth playing for the Lakers).
"AD: 36 pts, 16 reb, 4 ast, 3 blk
Rui: 18 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl
Bron: 16 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 2 blk
AR: 12 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast
Jaxson: 10 pts, 4 reb"
Following the Timberwolves, the Lakers will remain at home to host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening in Los Angeles.
After making the Western Conference finals in 2023, the Lakers lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.