Anthony Davis Made NBA History In Grizzlies-Lakers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Memphis Grizzlies at home in California.
During the first quarter, Anthony Davis made NBA history by becoming the 80th player to score 18,000 career points.
Davis has had a sensational start to the 2024-25 season.
The All-Star forward came into the night with averages of 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via @AD3muse: "Anthony Davis this season:
31.2 PPG (Career-high)
10.4 RPG
2.8 APG
2.0 BPG
1.3 SPG
57.7% FG (Career-high)
10.8 FGM (Career-high)
35.3% 3P (Career-high)
66.0% TS (Career-high)"
The Lakers are 6-4 in their first ten games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 123-103.
Davis had 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 6/8 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Following Memphis, the Lakers will travel to Texas for a showdown with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.
Davis was the first pick in the 2012 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.
He is in his 13th season in the league (and sixth playing for the Lakers).
The 2020 NBA Champion has looked like he will have a real chance to win his first MVP Award this season.