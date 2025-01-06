Anthony Davis Made NBA History In Lakers-Rockets Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Rockets in Houston, Texas.
During the first quarter, Anthony Davis made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes (1,771) for sole possesion of 25th on the all-time blocks list.
Following Hayes, the next player for Davis to pass will be Jermaine O'Neal (1,820).
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation: "With his block at the 5:07 mark of the first quarter tonight at Houston, Anthony Davis passed Elvin Hayes (1,771) into 25th place all-time in NBA history, per Lakers
24. Jermaine O'Neal (1,820)
25. Anthony Davis (1,772)
26. Elvin Hayes (1,771)"
Davis came into the night with averages of 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 32 games.
He is in his sixth season playing for the Lakers (after seven years with the New Orleans Pelicans).
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "AD’s Block Party, All Invited. Welcome to 25th All-Time, Brow 〰️"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-14 record in their first 34 games of the season.
Following the Rockets, they will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
Davis was the first pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has career averages of 24.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest.