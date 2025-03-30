Anthony Davis Made NBA History In Mavs-Bulls Game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Anthony Davis had seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 2/8 from the field in his first 15 minutes of playing time.
The former Kentucky star also made NBA history.
Via Mavs PR: "In his hometown, Chicago, Anthony Davis recorded his 1,800th career block at the 3:14 mark of the 1st quarter tonight, becoming the 25th player in NBA history to reach the milestone.
Davis also becomes the 11th player in league history to total 18,000+ points and 1,800+ blocks."
Davis has appeared in three games for the Mavs.
He is averaging 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field in those games.
Via Mavs PR: "Players to Total 18,000+ PTS and 1,800+ BLKS in NBA History
Hakeem Olajuwon
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Tim Duncan
David Robinson
Patrick Ewing
Shaquille O’Neal
Robert Parish
Dwight Howard
Kevin Garnett
Pau Gasol"
The Mavs are the ninth seed with a 36-38 record in 74 games.
There will be an exciting finish to the season, as the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns (and Mavs) are all within one game of another.
Following Chicago, the Mavs will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets in Dallas.
Davis has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.