Anthony Davis Made NBA History In Mavs-Nets Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Brooklyn Nets in New York.
After an 18-game absence, Anthony Davis made his return to the starting lineup.
Davis had eight points, five rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 4/5 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in his first 15 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Chet Walker (18,831) for 68th on the all-time scoring list.
Following Walker, the next player for Davis to pass will be Jason Terry (18,881).
The Mavs have only won two out of their last ten games, so getting Davis back in action is huge for their chances of getting into the NBA playoffs.
He had played just one game for the Mavs before getting hurt.
In that game, Davis had 29 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 31 minutes.
Via The NBA (on February 8): "Anthony Davis becomes the 3rd player in @dallasmavs franchise history to record 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in any half (since recorded in the play-by-play era).
Luka Dončić - 2x
Michael Finley"
The Mavs are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-37 record in 71 games.
After Brooklyn, they will remain in New York to play the Knicks on Wednesday night.
On the road, they are 14-21 in the 35 games they have played away from Dallas.