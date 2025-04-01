Anthony Davis Made NBA History In Nets-Mavs Game
On Monday evening, the Mavericks are playing the Brooklyn Nets at home in Dallas, Texas.
Anthony Davis had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Jason Terry (18,881) for 67th on the all-time scoring list.
Following Terry, the next player for Davis to pass will be Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen (18,940).
Davis entered play with averages of 25.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Anthony Davis (adductor) will be limited to around 25-28 minutes Monday, per coach Kidd."
The Mavs still have an excellent chance to make the 2025 NBA playoffs, as they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-38 record in 75 games.
If they can get into the play-in tournament, the talent of Davis makes them a legitimate threat against a lot of teams.
Following their matchup with the Nets, the Mavs will remain in Dallas to host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.
Davis was the first pick in the 2012 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.
He has spent 13 seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers (and Dallas Mavericks).
The future Hall of Famer won the 2020 title with the Lakers.