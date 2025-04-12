Anthony Davis Made NBA History In Raptors-Mavs Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Toronto Raptors (at home) in Texas.
Anthony Davis had 23 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and seven blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 29 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer also made NBA history.
Via Mavs PR: "Anthony Davis recorded 12 points (6-12 FG), 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 blocks in the first half, the second-most blocks in a half in his career (7).
Davis is the first player in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) to record that stat line in a half, per @EliasSports."
Davis came into the night with averages of 19.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 24.0% from the three-point range in eight games with the Mavs.
Via MavsMuse: "Anthony Davis just became the 1st player in HISTORY to record at least 23/13/9 & 7 blocks in under 30 minutes.
Special."
The Mavs are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 38-42 record in 80 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and lost three in a row).
Following the Raptors, the Mavs will finish the 2024-25 regular season on Sunday when visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Davis was the first pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.