Anthony Davis Make Intriguing Comment About LeBron James After Grizzlies-Lakers Game
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in California.
The Lakers got LeBron James back in the lineup, and they won by a score of 116-110.
James had missed practice due to personal reasons (and two games with a foot injury).
He finished the victroy with 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/17 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.
After the game, Anthony Daivs made an intriguing comment about his superstar teammate when he met with the media (via Spectrum SportsNet).
Davis: "He's obviously dealing with some stuff, but taking a week off kind of just let him heal and get back right. He came out with a ton of energy, which kind of got us going in that first quarter."
Davis had an incredible night with 40 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/22 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers improved to 14-12 in their first 26 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
That said, the Lakers have been excellent at home, going 9-3 in the 12 games they have hosted in Los Angeles.
Following the Grizzlies, they will play their next game on Thursday evening against the Kings (in Sacramento, California).
As for the Grizzlies (18-9), they had their four-game winning streak snapped.