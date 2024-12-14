Anthony Davis Makes Blunt Statement After Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
The Lakers were playing without LeBron James for the second straight game, and they lost by a score of 97-87.
Anthony Davis finished the loss with 23 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 10/21 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via Alan Horton: "Anthony Davis played 36 minutes.
Wolves were +22."
After the game, Davis met with the media.
The superstar forward made a blunt comment (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Davis: "22 turnovers, can't expect to win a game like that. We did a terrible job of taking care of the basketball."
Davis is now averaging 27.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 24 games.
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 13-12 in their first 25 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
In addition, they have lost four of their previous five games.
Via NBA on ESPN: "The Lakers committed 20 turnovers for the 4th time this season in the loss."
Following Minnesota, the Lakers will resume action on Sunday evening when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles.
As for the Timberwolves, they improved to 13-11 in their first 24 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.