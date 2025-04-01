Anthony Davis Makes Blunt Statement After Nets-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Brooklyn Nets (at home).
The Mavs lost by a score of 113-109.
Anthony Davis finished the loss with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 5/10 from the field in 28 minutes.
After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints).
Davis: "Tough loss... Game we should have won... We just gotta do a better job on the defensive end. Also, offensively."
Davis is now 4-1 in his first five games playing for the Mavs.
In that span, he is averaging 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range.
Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints: "Spencer Dinwiddie was this close to winning the game for the Mavs.
The Nets will escape with a second-straight win, effectively ending any chance of securing the fifth lottery slot."
With the loss, Dallas dropped to 37-39 in 76 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They have won four out of their last ten games.
Following the Nets, the Mavs will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks.
At home, they are 20-17 in 37 games.
As for the Nets, they are now 25-51 in 76 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have won two in a row.