Anthony Davis Makes Bold Decision After Blockbuster Lakers-Mavs Trade
On Saturday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Anthony Davis had been traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
The 2020 NBA Champion had been in his sixth season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Legion Hoops: "FULL TRADE DETAILS:
Lakers receive:
Luka Doncic,
Maxi Kleber,
Markieff Morris
Mavericks receive:
Anthony Davis,
Max Christie,
2029 LAL 1st-round pick
Jazz:
Jalen Hood-Schifino,
2025 Clippers 2nd,
2025 Mavericks 2nd
Most shocking trade in NBA history."
While it was unclear how Davis felt about the shocking trade, Chris Haynes reported that he has waived his trade kicker (which is a good sign for Mavs fans).
Via Haynes: "Anthony Davis is waiving his trade kicker, sources tell me."
Davis has missed the previous two games.
He joins the Mavs with averages of 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The Mavs are 26-23 in their first 49 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Davis has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans over his 13-year career.