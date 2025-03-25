Anthony Davis Makes Heartfelt Kyrie Irving Statement After Mavs-Nets Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets (in New York) by a score of 120-101.
The Mavs got Anthony Davis back in action after he missed 18 straight games.
He finished his first game back with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/9 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
After the win, Davis met with the media.
He was asked about Kyrie Irving (who was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season).
Davis (h/t WFAA): "It was devastating. Obviously, Kai is a phenomenal basketball player, but even more phenomenal human... He's in a good headspace. He's been around the team. He was on the bench tonight. To see him in a great headspace is good for our team, good for me and I'm pretty sure good for him... We gotta hold the fort down for this season and then until next season till he's ready to come back."
The Mavs are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-37 record in 72 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (but also won two in a row).
Currently, the Mavs are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the final play-in tournament spot.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Suns still 10th in West after win vs Bucks, 1/2 game behind Kings for 9th.
Anthony Davis back for Mavs. Have same record as Suns. Phoenix owns tiebreaker.
Domantas Sabonis back for Kings.
Suns vs Celtics on Wednesday in Phoenix. Jaylen Brown back for Boston."