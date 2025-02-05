Anthony Davis Makes Honest Kyrie Irving Statement After Dallas Mavericks Trade
On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will play the 76ers in Philadelphia.
Before the game, Anthony Davis (who is not playing) met with the media for the first time as a member of the Mavs.
He was asked about his new teammate (Kyrie Irving).
Davis: "Me and Kai talked about this, I think, in 2018 when I asked for a trade from New Orleans... We've been wanting to play alongside each other for a very long time, and now we've got the opportunity to do so."
Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 42 games.
He is expected to form an elite duo with Irving.
Via StatMuse: "The Dallas Mavericks:
Anthony Davis
Caleb Martin
Kyrie Irving
Klay Thompson
Max Christie
PJ Washington
Daniel Gafford
Naji Marshall
Dereck Lively
Spencer Dinwiddie
Jaden Hardy
Dante Exum"
Irving is in his third season playing for Dallas.
Last season, the future Hall of Famer helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.
He is currently averaging 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Right now, the Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-24 record in 50 games.