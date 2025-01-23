Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Celtics-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Boston Celtics.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (calf) probable for Thursday."
The Lakers are coming off a 111-88 victory over the Washington Wizards.
Davis finished the win with 29 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 14/22 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
He is in his sixth season playing for the Lakers.
The Lakers come into play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-18 record in 41 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Celtics, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Golden State Warriors.
Thursday is the first time that the Lakers and Celtics will face off during the 2024-25 season.
In their last meeting (February 1), the Lakers beat the Celtics (in Boston) by a score of 114-105.
Davis did not play in the game.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-13 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).