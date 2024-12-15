Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Sunday's game.
On Sunday night, the Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, California.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report.
That said, he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via RotoWire: "Anthony Davis: Probable vs. Memphis"
The 2020 NBA Champion enters play with averages of 27.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists,1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 24 games.
