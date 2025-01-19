Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Lakers-Clippers Game
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers will face off at the Intuit Dome.
For the game, the Lakers could be without their best player, as Anthony Davis is on the injury report.
Davis missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (calf) questionable for Sunday."
Davis is averaging 25.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 36 games.
He is in his sixth season playing for the Lakers.
Via StatMuse on January 16: "Starters with 10+ RPG, 1+ SPG and 2+ BPG:
— Anthony Davis
— Victor Wembanyama
— Amen Thompson
Elite defenders."
The Lakers are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-17 record in 39 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Lakers beat D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 102-101 (at home).
Without Davis, Austin Reaves led the way with 38 points.
Via The NBA: "AUSTIN REAVES DROPS CAREER HIGH 38
38p (15 in 4Q)
4 threes
3a, 3r, 2s, 1 b
56.5 FG%"
Following LA, the Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday when they return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
On the other side, the Clippers are the fifth seed with a 23-17 record in 40 games.