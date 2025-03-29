Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Mavs-Bulls Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
For the game, they will likely have Anthony Davis available, as he is listed as probable on the injury report.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 25.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via Mark Followill (on Friday): "Some Mavs injury news: Daniel Gafford & Dereck Lively II have both been upgraded to doubtful for tomorrow's game in Chicago. A return for both appears to be coming soon.
PJ Washington is questionable (L ankle sprain) as is Kai Jones (L hip contusion).
Anthony Davis is probable."
The Mavs are coming off a 101-92 victory over the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Davis finished the win with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/19 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs come into the night as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-38 record in 74 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Bulls, the Mavs will return home to host D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
As for the Bulls, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-40 record in 73 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).