Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Mavs-Celtics Game
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Boston to play the Celtics.
For the game, the Mavs have listed Anthony Davis as questionable on the injury report.
Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Anthony Davis (abdominal muscle strain) is going through a workout after today’s shootaround. He’s questionable to make his Mavs debut tonight in Boston."
Davis has yet to make his debut for Dallas, so fans will be eagerly waiting to see him take the floor.
The future Hall of Famer last played on January 28.
Via Mavs PR on February 2: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they acquired 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Luka Dončić, forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris."
The Mavs enter play as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Celtics, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday when they return home to host the Houston Rockets.
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-15 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.