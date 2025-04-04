Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Los Angeles to play the Clippers.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Anthony Davis is on the injury report.
The superstar forward is averaging 25.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range in 48 games.
Via Christian Clark of The Athletic (on Thursday): "Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) is questionable tomorrow against the Clippers. Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture injury management) is out."
The Mavs are coming off a 120-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks (at home).
Davis finished with 34 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and five blocks while shooting 14/23 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via Mavs PR: "Anthony Davis led the Mavs vs. Atlanta with 34 pts, 15 rebs and 5 blks, his 20th career game with 30+ pts, 10+ rebs and 5+ blks.
AD joined Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson and Bob McAdoo as only players with 20+ 30-10-5 games."
The Mavs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-39 record in 77 games.
They have won five out of their last ten.
On Saturday night, the Mavs and Clippers will face off (again) in Los Angeles.
As for the Clippers, they are the eighth seed with a 44-32 record.