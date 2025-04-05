Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the LA Clippers in California.
For the game, Anthony Davis is listed as probable, so he should be available (he missed the team's last game).
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Anthony Davis (left adductor) & Dereck Lively II (right ankle) have been upgraded to probable for tonight's game vs. the Clippers.
PJ Washington & Caleb Martin are also probable.
Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain) is questionable.
Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) is doubtful."
Davis is averaging 25.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range in 48 games for the Mavs (and Lakers).
He is coming off an excellent game against the Atlanta Hawks (earlier this week).
Via The NBA (on April 2): "DOMINANT SHOWING FROM ANTHONY DAVIS!!
😤 34 PTS 😤 15 REB 😤 5 BLK 😤 The game-winning bucket
Mavericks get the big win over the Hawks."
The Mavs come into play as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-40 record in 78 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten (and 17-23 in the 40 games they have played on the road).
Following their showdown with the Clippers, the Mavs will return home to host the Los Angeles Lakers (on Wednesday).
As for the Clippers, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 45-32 record in 77 games.
They have won three in a row.