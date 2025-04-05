Fastbreak

Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) is introduced before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the LA Clippers in California.

For the game, Anthony Davis is listed as probable, so he should be available (he missed the team's last game).

Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Anthony Davis (left adductor) & Dereck Lively II (right ankle) have been upgraded to probable for tonight's game vs. the Clippers.

PJ Washington & Caleb Martin are also probable.

Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain) is questionable.

Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) is doubtful."

Davis is averaging 25.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range in 48 games for the Mavs (and Lakers).

He is coming off an excellent game against the Atlanta Hawks (earlier this week).

Via The NBA (on April 2): "DOMINANT SHOWING FROM ANTHONY DAVIS!!

😤 34 PTS 😤 15 REB 😤 5 BLK 😤 The game-winning bucket

Mavericks get the big win over the Hawks."

The Mavs come into play as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-40 record in 78 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten (and 17-23 in the 40 games they have played on the road).

Following their showdown with the Clippers, the Mavs will return home to host the Los Angeles Lakers (on Wednesday).

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for the Clippers, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 45-32 record in 77 games.

They have won three in a row.

