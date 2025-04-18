Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Mavs-Grizzlies Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Memphis to play the Grizzlies.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Davis finished the regular season with averages of 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field in 51 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (adductor) listed probable for Friday."
The Mavs are coming off a 120-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings (in California).
Davis finished the win with 27 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks while shooting 9/23 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Anthony Davis last three games vs Memphis:
32.3 PPG
14.7 RPG
2.0 BPG
Ready for round two of the Play-In."
The Mavs finished the regular season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.
They have gone 18-25 in the 43 games they have played on the road away from Dallas.
Via MFFL Nation (on Thursday): "Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II held the Kings players to 7-of-21 shooting (33.3%) from the field last night."
As for the Grizzlies, they finished the regular season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
At home, they have gone 26-15 in 41 games in Memphis.
The Grizzlies have beat the Mavs in each of their last three matchups.