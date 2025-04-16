Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Mavs-Kings Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Sacramento Kings in California for the play-in tournament.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee: "The Dallas Mavericks are listing Anthony Davis (adductor) as probable for Wednesday’s play-in game against the Sacramento Kings. Brandon Williams (oblique) is questionable. Kyrie Irving (knee) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) are out."
Davis is in his first season playing for the Mavs.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 23.3% from the three-point range in nine games with the team.
Via @StatMamba on April 2: "Anthony Davis is now tied for the most games in Dallas Mavericks history with:
30+ PTS
15+ REB
5+ BLK"
The Mavs finished the regular season as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.
They are coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
As for the Kings, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.
They have made the NBA playoffs just one time since the 2006 season.
Whoever wins Wednesday's game will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
The winner of that game would advance to the NBA playoffs (as the eighth seed) to play the Oklahoma City Thunder.