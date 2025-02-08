Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Rockets-Mavs Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Houston Rockets.
For the game, the Mavs have officially listed Anthony Davis as probable on the injury report.
He is expected to make his debut.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Friday: "Anthony Davis will make his Mavs debut tomorrow vs. Rockets. He says he understands the fan base’s heartbreak after losing Luka Doncic but is excited about opportunity with Mavs. “At the end of the day, I’m going to give the city life back.”"
Davis is currently averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The Mavs come into play as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Mavs beat the Boston Celtics (on the road) by a score of 127-120.
Following the Rockets, they will remain at home to host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Monday in Dallas.
As for the Rockets, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-19 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Mavs, the Rockets will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Toronto Raptors.
Davis is in his 13th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Pelicans and Lakers.