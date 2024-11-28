Anthony Davis Reveals Game Plan For Guarding Victor Wembanyama
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their three-game losing streak when they beat the San Antonio Spurs 119-101.
One of the biggest reasons for their victory was they were able to keep Victor Wembanyama in check.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished with 20 points while shooting 9/20 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range.
After the game, Anthony Davis was asked about Wembanyama when he met with the media.
Davis: "Obviously, Wemby can shoot the basketball, so we wanted to switch and make sure that he's not getting open threes. His last I think two games he shot 14 threes a game... Something like that. We wanted to make sure that we tried to limit those attempts and if he did shoot them... Highly contested, which most of them were. It was a good-game plan, I think we executed it to a tee."
It's noteworthy that Davis said the Lakers wanted to limit Wembanyama's three-point attempts.
While many people would like to see the Spurs superstar center attack the basket more, he is clearly starting to become respected around the league for his ability to shoot from distance.
Davis finished the victory with 19 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 8/14 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
The Lakers improved to 11-7 in their first 18 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They will return to action on Saturday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles, California.