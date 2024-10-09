Anthony Davis Reveals Thoughts On Bronny James
The Los Angeles Lakers have played two preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.
Since it's only exhibition games, JJ Redick has been able to give rookie Bronny James 29 minutes of total playing time so far.
On Sunday evening, Bronny got a chance to share the floor with his father for the first time.
He finished with two rebounds in 13 minutes.
Following the game, Anthony Davis was asked about Bronny (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Reporter: "What have you seen so far from Bronny as a player? How would you describe him?"
Davis: "He's tough. Obviously, he's defensive-minded, some great blocks game one. The physicality he gets over on screens. Good with his hands, as far as deflections and steals. He's also still learning; he's still trying to figure everything out, we have to realize that. He's still a rookie. It's a different style of basketball in the league, but I like what I'm seeing from him on both ends of the floor especially defensively."
The Lakers are 0-2 in their first two preseason games.
They will play three more exhibitions against the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
On October 22, the Lakers will open up the regular season when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
As for Davis, he is going into his 13th season in the NBA.
The future Hall of Famer has been with the Lakers for five years and helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.