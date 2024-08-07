Anthony Davis Throws Dunk Huge Dunk In USA-Brazil Game
On Tuesday afternoon, Team USA faced off against Brazil at the 2024 Olympics in France.
Team USA had a fantastic showing and won by a score of 122-87 to improve to 4-0 in the tournament.
During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBC Olympics & Paralympics: "ANTHONY DAVIS PUTBACK SLAM. 😤🇺🇸
📺 USA Network and Peacock | #ParisOlympics"
Davis finished the victory with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers also posted an incredible photo of the dunk.
Their post had over 10,000 likes and 250,000 impressions in eight hours.
Via The Lakers: "AD got UP 😤"
Team USA will now face off against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
The winner of that game will advance to the finals (Germany or France).
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports: "Serbia vs. USA on Thursday for the right to play for the gold."
As for Davis, he still among the best players in the NBA and is coming off another strong year for the Lakers.
The 2020 NBA Champion finished the season with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range in 76 games.
He is competing in his second Olympics and won the gold medal in 2012.