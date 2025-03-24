Anthony Davis Update Is Bad News For The Phoenix Suns
On Monday night, Anthony Davis made his return to action when the Dallas Mavericks played the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
The 2020 NBA Champion had missed 18 straight games due to injury.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Mavericks star Anthony Davis – out since Feb. 8 with adductor strain – will return tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN."
The news is excellent for the Mavs, because Davis is one of the best 15 players in the league when he is on the floor.
He is averaging 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 43 games.
However, the news is not as good for the Phoenix Suns.
After a tough first half of the season, the Suns are playing some of their best basketball right now.
That said, they are tied with the Mavs for the 10th seed in the Western Conference (the final play-in tournament spot).
Via Charania: "Davis pushed hard in his rehab to make a comeback to the floor with Dallas late this season – even as the Mavericks sit in 11th in the West, tied with Suns at 34-37 entering tonight's game in Brooklyn."
With a healthy Davis, the Mavs will have an excellent chance to overtake the Suns for the final play-in tournament spot.
They are currently 2-8 over their last ten games.
Following the Nets, the Mavs will visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday.