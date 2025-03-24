Anthony Davis' Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Nets Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
For the game, they could get their best player back in action, as Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) has been upgraded to questionable vs. Nets tonight."
Davis is averaging 25.7 points 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 43 games for the Lakers and Mavs.
Via Marc Stein of The Stein Line: "Anthony Davis has missed the past 18 games with a left adductor strain and was initially targeting Tuesday at Madison Square Garden for his return, but the comeback game could be moved up to tonight at Brooklyn with Dallas now moving Davis' status from doubtful to questionable."
The Mavs are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-37 record in 71 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games, so getting Davis back in action would provide them a huge boost to their starting lineup.
Following Brooklyn, the Mavs will visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Davis has only appeared in one game since getting traded to Dallas.
Via Mavs PR (on February 8): "Anthony Davis finished the first half with 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 3FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks.
He is the first player in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks in a half."