Anthony Davis' Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers in California.
For the game, Anthony Davis is listed as doubtful.
The All-Star forward is averaging 26.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left oblique strain) have been downgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game against the Blazers.
AD had 30P and 11R vs. POR on Dec. 8."
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with an 18-14 record in 32 games.
They most recently lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) by a score of 122-110.
Davis had 28 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday night when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
They have gone 10-5 in the 15 games they have played on their home floor in Los Angeles.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 13th seed in the west with an 11-21 record in 32 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following their matchup with the Lakers, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.