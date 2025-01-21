Fastbreak

Anthony Davis' Updated Injury Status For Wizards-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts on the floor against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Washington Wizards in California.

For the game, the Lakers listed Anthony Davis as questionable on the injury report.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Monday: "Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for the WAS game with right calf soreness, per the Lakers."

That said, Davis has now been upgraded to probable.

Via McMenamin: "Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for tonight, per the team."

Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 37 games.

The Lakers most recently lost to the LA Clippers (as the road team) by a score of 116-102.

Davis finished the loss with 16 points, ten rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 5/14 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers center Mo Bamba (4) during the first half at Intuit Dome.

The Lakers come into the night as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-18 record in 40 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten.

Following the Wizards, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

At home, they are 14-6 in 20 games.

On the other side, the Wizards have had a tough season.

They are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 6-35 record in 41 games.

The Wizards have lost ten straight.

