Anthony Davis' Updated Injury Status For Wizards-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Washington Wizards in California.
For the game, the Lakers listed Anthony Davis as questionable on the injury report.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Monday: "Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for the WAS game with right calf soreness, per the Lakers."
That said, Davis has now been upgraded to probable.
Via McMenamin: "Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for tonight, per the team."
Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Lakers most recently lost to the LA Clippers (as the road team) by a score of 116-102.
Davis finished the loss with 16 points, ten rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 5/14 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers come into the night as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-18 record in 40 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Wizards, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
At home, they are 14-6 in 20 games.
On the other side, the Wizards have had a tough season.
They are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 6-35 record in 41 games.
The Wizards have lost ten straight.