Anthony Edwards' Absurd Dunk Went Viral In Timberwolves-Kings Game
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Kings in Sacramento.
During the second half, Anthony Edwards threw down a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
The All-Star shooting guard had 23 points and one rebound while shooting 9/17 from the field in his first 28 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "There are athletes...
And there is Ant."
Many people reacted to the big highlight.
@adidasHoops: "No one is safe. Believe That."
@Gblood13: "Idc what yall say he only fly like one person"
@officialoblizy: "Best SG Poster Machine in the game rn"
@DTAliperto: "Pretty much his first dunk of the year. Need to get back to that instead of jacking up 3s."
Edwards came into the night with averages of 27.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 12 games.
Via The NBA: "Special handle.
Special burst.
Special vert.
Special player."
The Timberwolves are 6-6 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak after most recently falling to the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 106-98.
Following the Kings, the Timberwolves will return home to host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Minnesota.
As for the Kings, they are 7-5 in their first 12 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.