Anthony Edwards' Amazing Quote About Jamal Murray Went Viral After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Sunday evening, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
They are now headed to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since the 2004 season when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.
After the game, Edwards was recorded in the arena's hallway, and one of his quotes (about Jamal Murray) went viral on social media (h/t Ben Golliver of The Washington Post).
Edwards: "I had Jamal in handcuffs."
Jamal Murray finished the game with 35 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 13/27 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
However, the former Kentucky star only had 11 points while shooting 5/12 from the field in the second half.
Edwards finished the game with 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 6/24 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He had a tough game but picked up his play in the second half when it mattered the most.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They will now play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
The Mavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round (in six games).
Game 1 of the series will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Edwards is in his fourth season in the NBA and is already a top-15 player in the league.