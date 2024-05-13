Anthony Edwards' Bold Statement After Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets won by a score of 115-107, so the series is now tied up at 2-2 after each team won two games on the road.
Following Sunday's loss, All-Star guard Anthony Edwards met with the media and made a bold statement (h/t NBA TV).
Edwards: "I don't think they got any momentum. We won two games. They won two games. At this point, it's just whoever wins two games. I don't know how people look at it, but I look at like I'm happy. We're competing at the highest level."
Edwards has been arguably the best player in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
He finished Game 4 with 44 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 16/25 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They have made the NBA playoffs in each of the last three seasons, but this is their first time making it out of the first round in that span.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening when the teams return to Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 2-1 in that series.