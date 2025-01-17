Anthony Edwards' Brutally Honest Quote After Minnesota Timberwolves Lose To Warriors
On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 116-115 (at home).
Anthony Edwards finished the loss with 28 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/19 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a brutally honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic).
Edwards: "The starting five, we are terrible. Every game. We come out just low energy. The second group comes in and gives us energy... The starting group gotta come out like we want energy, like we want to play the game of basketball."
With the loss, the Timberwovles dropped to 21-19 in 40 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Warriors, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 40 games.
He is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).
As for the Warriors, they improved to 20-20 in their first 40 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 5-5 over their last ten games.
Via StatMuse: "Steph tonight:
31 PTS
8 AST
7 3P
Three straight wins against the Wolves."