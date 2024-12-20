Anthony Edwards Calls Out Team After Minnesota Timberwolves Lose To Knicks
On Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwovles hosted Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks at the Target Center.
There was a lot of emotion due to the fact that Towns made his return for the first time as a member of another team.
The Timberwovles lost by a score of 133-107.
Via StatMuse: "Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:
32 PTS
20 REB
6 AST
10-12 FG
5-5 3P
+31
Showed out in his return to Minnesota."
After the tough loss, Anthony Edwards called out his team when he met with the media (h/t Dane Moore of Blue Wire).
Edwards: "We don't have s**t on offense. We don't have no identity. We know I'm gonna shoot a bunch of shots, we know Ju gonna shoot a bunch of shots and that's all we know. We don't really know anything else. It's not on the coaches at all. It's on us. We're out there playing."
Edwards finished the loss with 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block while shooting 7/16 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves dropped to 14-12 in 26 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are still 6-4 over their last ten.