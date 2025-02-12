Fastbreak

Anthony Edwards' Current Injury Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates his three-point basket towards Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).

For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star guard Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.

Edwards is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in 52 games.

Via Timberwolves PR: "QUESTIONABLE
Conley - Right Index Finger Sprain
Edwards - Right Hip Soreness

OUT
DiVincenzo - Left Great Toe Sprain
J. Edwards - Two-Way
Randle - Right Groin Strain"

The Timberwolves are coming off a 128-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavs (in Ohio).

Despite the loss, Edwards had 44 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 13/28 from the field and 8/15 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Via The Lead: "Most seasons averaging 19+ PPG before age 24:

5 - Anthony Edwards
5 - Luka Doncic
5 - Kevin Durant
5 - Carmelo Anthony
5 - LeBron James

Elite company for Ant."

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 30-24 record in 54 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.

Following the Bucks, the Timberwolves will host the OKC Thunder on Thursday night at the Target Center.

As for the Bucks, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-24 record in 52 games.

