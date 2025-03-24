Anthony Edwards' Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pacers Game
On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Pacers in Indiana.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star guard Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.
Edwards is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via Timberwolves PR: "QUESTIONABLE
Edwards - Right Thumb Laceration
OUT
J. Edwards - Two-Way
Miller - G League Assignment
Newton - Two-Way"
The Timberwolves are coming off a 134-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans (at home).
Edwards finished the win with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus: "The Timberolves' starting lineup the last time they lost in Indiana (4/7/21):
Ricky Rubio
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Jake Layman
Karl-Anthony Towns
That was Chris Finch's first game vs. IND. He is 6-2 against the Pacers all-time, his best record vs. any team in the East."
The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 41-31 record in 72 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following Indiana, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday night when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
Edwards is in his fifth season (all with the Timberwolves).