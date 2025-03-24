Fastbreak

Anthony Edwards' Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pacers Game

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Monday's game.

Nov 28, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after landing on the floor against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Pacers in Indiana.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star guard Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.

Edwards is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 69 games.

Edwards - Right Thumb Laceration

J. Edwards - Two-Way
Miller - G League Assignment
Newton - Two-Way"

The Timberwolves are coming off a 134-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans (at home).

Edwards finished the win with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.

Via Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus: "The Timberolves' starting lineup the last time they lost in Indiana (4/7/21):

Ricky Rubio
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Jake Layman
Karl-Anthony Towns

That was Chris Finch's first game vs. IND. He is 6-2 against the Pacers all-time, his best record vs. any team in the East."

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 41-31 record in 72 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.

Following Indiana, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday night when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Mar 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives under the basket against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Edwards is in his fifth season (all with the Timberwolves).

