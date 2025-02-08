Anthony Edwards' Current Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Target Center.
For the game, the Timberwolves could be without their best player, as All-Star guard Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.
Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire: "Mike Conley (finger sprain) and Anthony Edwards (hip soreness) are both questionable to play on Saturday against Portland."
Edwards is in the middle of another fantastic season with averages of 27.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 51 games.
Via NBACentral: "Anthony Edwards over his last 5 games:
41 PTS - 7 REB - 6 AST
49 PTS - 9 REB - 6 3PM
21 PTS - 6 REB - 4 AST
36 PTS- 11 AST - 67% FG
33 PTS - 7 REB - 4 BLK"
The Timberwolves are coming off a 127-114 victory over the Houston Rockets.
Edwards exploded for 41 points.
Via The NBA on Thursday: "Anthony Edwards has scored 90 PTS in the last 48 hours 🤯🤯
After 49 last night, he put up 41 tonight with 16 in the 4th to go along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists!
@Timberwolves have won 7 of their last 9 🔋"
The Timberwolves are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-23 record in 52 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Edwards is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).