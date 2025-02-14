Anthony Edwards' Dunk On Chet Holmgren Went Viral In Thunder-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Target Center.
During the first half, Anthony Edwards had a huge dunk over Chet Holmgren that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "ANT'S TRADEMARKED POSTER SLAM 😱😱
Left wing. Rip and go. 5 all set for TAKEOFF. ✈️"
Edwards had eight points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 1/4 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in his first eight minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his huge highlight.
@BlakeC: "Chet will challenge every time he doesn’t care"
@jbondwagon: "Have some mercy, Ant! Chet just got back from injury 💀"
@SwishBros: "His highlight reel gon be crazy when he hangs up the shoes one day"
Edwards entered the night with averages of 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 53 games.
He was recently named to his third straight NBA All-Star Game.
Via The Lead: "Most seasons averaging 19+ PPG before age 24:
5 - Anthony Edwards
5 - Luka Doncic
5 - Kevin Durant
5 - Carmelo Anthony
5 - LeBron James
Elite company for Ant."
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 30-25 record in 55 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but have won six of their last ten).
Edwards is in his fifth NBA season.